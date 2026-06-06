The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw EJ asking Theo to step in as Johnny’s second-in-command at DiMera Enterprises. Meanwhile, Cat insisted to Rafe that she could handle EJ. On the other hand, Abe leaned on Marlena for support. Johnny urged Chanel to reconsider her choice.

From romance and bondings to gifts and confessions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 8, 2026

The first episode of the week features Sarah asking Brady for help. Is this about her patient or something else? Philip threatens Xander. What could it be about? When EJ’s offer is refused, has Theo rejected the offer to take over during Johnny’s absence? Rolf examines Lexie. What will he find?

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Up next, Joy comes between Alex and Stephanie. Does she hope to get back with Alex by using their daughter, Kelsey? Meanwhile, EJ warns Gwen. How will she react? Javi asks Gabi for a favor. Is she going to do whatever he wants her to? Kristen and Xander bond. But how long will this even last?

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Leo pleads for Gwen to be careful. Is this in regard to EJ? Amy opens up to Melinda. Are the two about to reminisce, Sophia? Tate and Holly enjoy some romance while Jada and Shawn grow closer. Alex tries to defuse the situation between Joy and Stephanie. But is there too much friction there?

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Paulina takes extreme action for Chanel. Will she be able to protect her daughter amidst her cancer diagnosis? Theo supports Johnny while EJ and Xander spar. Sarah surprises Holly and Ari with a special gift. What could she have for them? Kate comes clean to Roman. How will he react to it?

Friday, June 12, 2026

The final episode of the week sees Steve and Kayla supporting Stephanie. Is this about her marriage? Alex tries to reason with Joy while Cat lies to EJ. Chad and Belle take Thomas and Charlotte to a baseball game. Jada and Shawn address their growing feelings for each other. What’s next?

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (June 5, 2026): Johnny Urges Chanel To Reconsider While Cat Insists She Can Handle EJ

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