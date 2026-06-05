The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge and Steffy not seeing eye to eye about Forrester. On the other hand, Dylan’s and Electra’s friendship was on the rebound after the recent crash. And then last but not least, Will and Katie shared a tender mother-son moment.

The drama, the secrets, the romance, the suspicions, the moves, the mess, and more are set to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 5, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 5, 2026

The final episode of the week features battle lines being drawn between Brooke and Katie. It is no secret the relationship between the two sisters has not been the same since Katie opened up her fashion house, Logan. From the name to the designer being Eric, the clashes were never-ending.

To make matters worse for Brooke, Logan’s debut line was a big success, making her even more jealous of Katie. And with all of the changes taking place at Forrester, RJ convinced Steffy and Ridge to fire Will, who happens to be Katie’s son. Thankfully, it led to Will joining his parents’ fashion house.

But the decision did not go down well with Katie, and she is ready to take it up with Brooke. Will may be her son, but he is also Brooke’s nephew, and she let them treat him so poorly. Meanwhile, Wyatt contemplates joining Logan. The offer is open from both Katie and Bill, but will he take it?

He may have been summoned by his father, but he might just stick around for Logan. Is he going to take the plunge or not? And lastly, Steffy grows suspicious about Hope’s leave of absence. Will she figure out that she has signed with Logan and is waiting to resign from FC at the right moment?

With Hope for the Future back on track at FC and no longer being on the back burner, Steffy has grown suspicious of Hope’s absence. Is she going to connect the dots and figure out what Hope is up to? And how will this shake things up, considering Hope is still legally contracted at Forrester?

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (June 4, 2026): Ridge & Steffy Don’t Agree While Dylan & Electra’s Friendship Rebounds

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