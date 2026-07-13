The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Will turns to his father for advice

Bill gives his son some guidance

Sheila asks for a second chance

The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful featured Ridge and Bill clashing it out amidst the Logan and Forrester rivalry. On the other hand, Sheila signed the divorce papers, making her separation from Deacon final and official. And then lastly, RJ and Will’s brawl made Electra walk away.

B&B Spoilers (Monday, July 13, 2026): Episode #9819

Will Turns To Bill For Guidance

After weeks of things finally falling into place in his professional and personal life, the drama has resurfaced. His career is still on a strong footing now that he has been hired by Logan, which is the fashion house of his parents, but his personal life and romance with Electra are in tatters again.

After another physical fight between Will and RJ, where the former punched the latter again, Electra walked away from Will. She remains unsure about the path forward, while Will is in guilt and feels heartbroken over the loss of Electra. And so he is turning to his father, Bill, for some wise guidance.

Sheila Pleads With Finn

On the other hand, Sheila is back to focusing on his son Finn and grandson Hayes. After giving it a break for a few months, she is back asking for yet another chance. Now that she is not obsessing over Deacon, her focus has shifted to Finn. She is trying to convince her son to give her a chance.

Sheila wants Finn to know that she has changed and that she deserves to be a part of his family. That is all she can think of right now, but her path is not about to be easy. Because despite her repeated attempts, Steffy has made it clear she cannot trust Sheila and does not want her around her family.

The Bold & the Beautiful FAQs

Q: Are Sheila and Deacon divorced?

A: Yes, Sheila and Deacon are officially divorced now.

Q: Who is Deacon dating now?

A: Deacon is dating Taylor at the moment.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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