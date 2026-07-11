The Young & The Restless Spoilers( Photo Credit – X)

Key Takeaways of The Young and the Restless: July 13–17, 2026

Diane is right there by Jack’s side

Sally accuses Adam and Chelsea

Matt causes drama for Noah and Sienna

Nikki is concerned about her son Nick

The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor making a surprising announcement. On the other hand, Ashley returned home to visit Jack after finding out about the Patty drama. And lastly, Nikki struggled with her new condition as the tough after-surgery situation became her normal.

Y&R Weekly Overview

The last couple of weeks have seen full focus on the two veteran couples: Nikki and Victor, as well as Diane and Jack. While Nikki’s surgery led to Victor growing nostalgic and emotional, the drama between the two is far from over. And then there is Patty, who has been after Jack and Diane.

After her plans to seduce and attain Jack failed, she decided to stab Jack, claiming that if she couldn’t get him, nobody would. Ever since, he has been hospitalized. Patty then tried to inject something in his IV to ensure he never woke up and exposed her, but this plan of hers failed spectacularly.

The Young & the Restless: Spoilers Of Week July 13–17

Monday, July 13, 2026: Episode #13417

The first episode of the week features Diane sitting vigil at Jack’s bedside. How long will she have to wait for Jack to recover, heal and be discharged? On the other hand, Lauren reminisces with Ashley and Traci. How will this reunion fare? Then there is Billy, who commiserates with his nephew Kyle.

Tuesday, July 14, 2026: Episode #13418

Victor gives Kyle a warning shot. Is this about Jack and Diane? Or is this about Jabot? When Sally accuses Adam and Chelsea of sabotaging her company, how will the two respond knowing that they are in the wrong? Nikki struggles with her new condition. How will she learn to deal with it?

Wednesday, July 15, 2026: Episode #13419

Meanwhile, Victor accuses Nikki of betrayal. What does he have on his mind this time? Jack and Diane find their way back to each other. But is this the end of the Patty drama, or is more on the way to wreak havoc? Kyle bargains with Patty. Is he taking a big risk or will he be successful?

Thursday, July 16, 2026: Episode #13420

When Victor plays hardball with Spectra-Charles, what will it lead to? On the other hand, Victoria and Claire honor Cole’s memory. Is this going to be an emotional moment for the mother and daughter? Nikki is concerned about Nick’s sobriety. Is the latter still not stable on his road to recovery?

Friday, July 17, 2026: Episode #13421

The last episode of the week features Victor and Nikki agreeing to a fresh start. But will this truce last between them, or are they on rocky ground? Lily and Nate worry about Devon. Is this about Abby? Or something else? Matt Clark causes problems for Noah and Sienna. How will they react to it?

Y&R Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

And so the aftermath of the surgery and Patty’s mess is here. Ashley is back home, which gives her some time to catch up with Traci and Lauren. Patty might be in jail, but Kyle offers her a deal. It remains to be seen if it is a wise move or his biggest mistake. Lastly, Nikki struggles after surgery.

The Young & The Restless FAQs

Q: Has Jack woken up after being stabbed?

A: Yes, Jack is awake after being stabbed by Patty.

Q: Where is Patty?

A: Patty is being held in jail after her attempt against Diane.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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