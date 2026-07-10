The Young & The Restless Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Ashley comes back to check on Jack

Nikki struggles with her condition

Victor has an announcement to make

The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Lily seeing a new side to Cane. On the other hand, Jill pushed Billy to resolve their issues while he remained dubious. And then last but not least, Kyle took matters into his own hands to protect Jack and Diane from Patty’s plotting.

Y&R Spoilers (Friday, July 10, 2026): Episode #13416

Victor Makes An Announcement

Business moves, big revelations, and revenge plans are synonymous with Victor Newman. After days of lying low and keeping his focus on his wife Nikki’s surgery, it seems the Newman patriarch is ready to make a massive announcement. Could it be about Nikki? Or is this about business instead?

Ashley Returns To Visit Jack

On the other hand, Ashley has come back home from Paris after she found out about the drama that transpired between Patty, Jack, and Diane. And now she is here to be there for his brother Jack, while he is in the hospital recovering from Patty’s attack. Her presence was needed by the Abbotts.

Kyle, Billy, and Traci have been dealing with everything on their own while Patty actively targets Jack and Diane. To offer comfort and show her love and support, Ashley was quick to fly from Paris after being informed about the situation by Traci. But what will her return lead to this time around?

Nikki Struggles With Her Condition

And then lastly, Nikki is struggling with the new situation she has found herself in. After her surgery, things are not easy, and adapting to the same has been a struggle. Especially with her having to wear eye bandages even after the surgery is done. How exactly will she deal with this new normal?

The Young and the Restless FAQs

Q: Who did Patty stab in her jealousy?

A: Patty stabbed Jack after being rejected by him.

Q: Is Nikki’s surgery over?

A: Yes, Nikki’s surgery is done with, but she is struggling with herself.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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