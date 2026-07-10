Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Collection Day 35: Enjoys A Solid 170% Returns In 5 Weeks (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Om Bhutkar, and others, wrapped up its fifth week yesterday. After a good start, the film maintained strong momentum in the first two weeks, paving the way for a big success at the Indian box office. From the third week onwards, the film started showing bigger drops, but overall, it managed to fetch a strong collection. By the end of week 5, it recorded 170% returns, which is impressive. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 35!

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office in 35 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy thriller earned a dismal 3 lakh on the fifth Thursday, day 35. Overall, it earned 41 lakh in the fifth week, a drop of 71.91% from week 4’s 1.46 crore. Such a dip clearly states that the film is approaching the end of its run. In total, it has earned 16.25 crore net at the Indian box office in 35 days. It equals 19.17 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 5.85 crore

Week 2 – 5.65 crore

Week 3 – 2.88 crore

Week 4 – 1.46 crore

Week 5 – 41 lakh

Total – 16.25 crore

Makes 170% returns in 5 weeks!

Tumbadchi Manjula was reportedly made on a budget of 6 crore, and has earned 16.25 crore net. So, in 35 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 10.25 crore. Calculated further, it equals 170.83% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 16.25 crore

ROI – 10.25 crore

ROI% – 170.83%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

Tumbadchi Manjula is directed by Vividh Korgaonkar and produced by Bavesh Janavlekar. It also stars Makarand Anaspure, Anshuman Vichare, Priyal Naik, Ganesh Pandit, Umesh Jagtap, Yogesh Shirsat, Siddheshwar Zadbuke, and others. It was released in theaters on June 5, 2026. It is enjoying a strong rating of 9 out of 10 on BookMyShow.

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