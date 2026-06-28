Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Day 23 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Vividh Korgaonkar’s comedy-horror Tumbadchi Manjula has earned the superhit verdict at the Indian box office. Sai Tamhankar and Jitendra Joshi starrer will likely wrap up as the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 23 update!

Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Collection Day 23

According to Sacnilk, Tumbadchi Manjula earned 38 lakh on day 23. It saw a 52% jump compared to 25 lakh collected on the fourth Friday. There’s competition from Ghabadkund, but that isn’t stopping the comedy-horror from growing during its fourth weekend.

The total earnings in India have reached 15.01 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 17.71 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 5.85 crore

Week 2: 5.65 crore

Week 3: 2.88 crore

Day 22: 25 lakh

Day 23: 38 lakh

Total: 15.01 crore

Sai Tamhankar’s film is the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. It will not be able to climb up the ladder further, as Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam stands at the #3 spot with 28 crore earnings.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026 (India net collection):

Raja Shivaji: 105.68 crore Deool Band 2: 72.24 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: 28 crore Tumbadchi Manjula: 15.01 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?: 8.97 crore Ghabadkund: 5.18 crore Super Duperr: 3.44 crore Tighee: 1.64 crore Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra: 1.39 crore Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen: 1.29 crore

It’s now a super-hit!

Tumbadchi Manjula is made on a low budget of 6 crore. It has gained returns of 9.01 crore in 23 days. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 150.16%. The comedy-horror is a superhit at the Indian box office.

Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Day 23 Summary

Budget: 6 crore

India net: 15.01 crore

ROI: 9.01 crore

ROI%: 150.16%

India gross: 17.71 crore

Verdict: Plus

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