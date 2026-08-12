Box Office: With Two 2026 Releases Mamitha Baiju Eyes 700 Crore Worldwide Milestone ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Mamitha Baiju is definitely one of the most sought-after actresses down South, especially after the success of Premalu (2024). The actress is now gearing up for the third release of the year- Vishwanath & Sons. What’s more interesting is that the actress has a busy July and August. In 30 days, the actress will be enjoying not one but 3 releases. After Jana Nayagan, she has Vishwanath & Sons on August 14 and Bethlehem Kundumba Unit on August 21. All three films have major male leads- Vijay, Suriya, and Nivin Pauly. But for Mamitha Baiju, these big releases mean wrapping up 2026 with a major box office milestone!

Mamitha Baiju Eyes 700 Crore Milestone Globally

The actress has a total of 4 film releases this year, of which 3 are in Tamil and one in Malayalam. The actress rose to fame with the success of Premalu, which marked her first 100 crore at the global box office. Post the film’s success, the actress became a top choice for Tamil and Malayalam movies alike. With films like Premalu, Dude, and Jana Nayagan, the actress has accumulated a staggering 622.18 crore at the global box office. Now all eyes are on her film Vishwanath & Sons, with which the actress is aiming to achieve the 700 crore milestone globally.

How Much Does Vishwanath & Sons Need to Earn For Mamitha Baiju To Achieve The Box Office Milestone?

Venky Atluri’s upcoming film Vishwanath & Sons needs just 77.82 crore to hit the 700 crore global milestone for Mamitha Baiju. The advance collection of the Suriya-starrer has started on the right note, with many screens yet to open. This is Suriya’s first film after the massive success of Karuppu earlier this year. Add to it the Independence Day weekend, followed by the festive season in Kerala, is only bound to boost the box office of the film. Mamitha has a large fan base in Kerala owing to her roots in the state.

Even if Suriya’s film does not achieve 77 crore globally, Mamitha has yet another release in Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The film, which will be released in the Onam week, has a decent buzz and reunites her with Premalu director. It will be the first time that Mamitha will be seen sharing screen with Nivin Pauly.

Worldwide Gross Collection of Mamitha Baiju’s Post-COVID Releases

Jana Nayagan: 321 crore (19 Days)

Premalu: 132.79 crore

Dude: 114.54 crore

Kara: 54.88 crore

Total: 622.18 crore

Mamitha Baiju started her career as a junior artist and progressed to second lead. Her first breakthrough film as a lead was Premalu, where she played Reenu alongside Naslen. The film was released in 2024. From thereon, there was no stopping the actress. The film earned 132 crore globally against a production cost of just 3 crore, proving to be a massive box office hit.

Her next big hit was the Tamil film Dude, which earned 114.54 crore globally. The actress also played a pivotal role in Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan. The film has crossed 320 crore at the global box office but is yet to enter the safe zone. However, the film makes up a huge chunk of Mamitha’s box office collection.

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