Jana Nayagan Box Office: Mamitha Baiju Needs Less Than 7 Crore For New Milestone ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has entered its third week at the box office. The film has slowed down and might not recoup its massive production costs. The actor’s swansong also stasr Mamitha Baiju in a primary role. The Premalu actress has already enjoyed the sweet success of a century at the box office with multiple films. However, with Jana Nayagan, she is looking to unlock a major box-office milestone.

How Much Did Jana Nayagan Earn In 18 Days?

The film earned 0.75 crore net in India on its third Monday. This was an 80% drop from its second Monday collection of 3.85 crore. The net total of the film stands at 193.05 crore at the Indian box office, which equals 227.8 crore gross. Overseas, the film collected 0.05 Cr on Day 19, taking its total overseas gross to 93.20 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to 321 crore.

Mamitha Baiju Eyes Her First 200 Crore in India

Jana Nayagan needs to earn an additional 6.95 crore for Mamitha Baiju to unlock a new box-office milestone. With Jana Nayagan, Mamitha Baiju will mark her first 200 crore at the box office. The 25-year-old actress is among the most successful actresses at the box office amongst her peers. She already has three 100-crore films to her credit, including Premalu, Dude, and now Jana Nayagan.

Mamitha Baiju’s Top 3 Highest Grossers (Worldwide)

Jana Nayagan: 321 crore (19 Days)

Premalu: 131.76 crore

Dude: 114.54 crore

What’s Next For Mamitha Baiju?

The actress has a busy August 2026 with two back-to-back holiday releases. Even as Jana Nayagan plays in theatres, she is waiting for the release of the Tamil film Vishwanath & Sons, in which she has been paired opposite superstar Suriya. The film’s release has been scheduled for the Independence Day weekend. A week later, as part of the Onam releases in Kerala, Mamitha will be seen playing the lead in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opposite Nivin Pauly. The film reunites her with Premalu director Girish AD.

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Must Read: Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office: #1 Tamil Grosser Of 2026 + 10th Highest-Grossing Kollywood Film Of All Time!



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