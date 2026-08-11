Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 19 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan has achieved two big milestones at the worldwide box office. H Vinoth’s political action drama has surpassed the lifetime of Suriya’s Karuppu. It has finally found its place among the top 10 Kollywood grossers of all time globally. Scroll below for the day 19 update!

How much has it earned in India?

Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju co-starrer is unfortunately a losing affair at the Indian box office. In 19 days, it has accumulated 193.05 crore net, against a budget of 350 crore. On the third Monday, Jana Nayagan dropped below the one crore mark, adding only 75 lakh to its kitty.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1: 153.55 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 31.6 crore

Day 16: 1 crore

Day 17: 2.55 crore

Day 18: 3.60 crore

Day 19: 75 lakh

Total – 193.05 crore

Achieves two big feats worldwide!

At the overseas box office, Jana Nayagan has amassed 93.20 crore gross. Its worldwide total now stands at 320.99 crore gross. With that, Jana Nayagan has surpassed Karuppu (314.79 crore) to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. It has also dethroned it and secured a spot for itself among the all-time Kollywood grossers at the global box office.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 worldwide (gross earnings):

Jana Nayagan: 320.99 crore Karuppu: 314.79 crore Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 84.05 crore Blast: 77.01 crore Youth: 73.38 crore Love Insurance Kompany: 61.92 crore Gatta Kusthi 2: 57.36 crore Kara: 54.82 crore With Love: 39.74 crore

Check out the all-time top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

2.0: 655.44 crore Leo: 607.66 crore Jailer: 605 crore Coolie: 516.93 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1: 482.70 crore The GOAT: 464.54 crore Vikram: 426 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2: 344.63 crore Amaran: 341.52 crore Jana Nayagan: 320.99 crore

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 19 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 193.05 crore

Budget recovery: 55%

India gross: 227.79 crore

Overseas gross: 93.20 crore

Worldwide gross: 320.99 crore

Verdict: Losing

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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