Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 32 Update! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 has swiftly crossed the 175 crore mark at the Indian box office. Absence of competition has helped the adventure comedy bring in moolah, but the tables will turn with the arrival of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 on August 14. Scroll below for the latest day 32 box office update!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 32

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 collected 31 lakh in India on day 32. It registered a 38% dip compared to 50 lakh collected last Friday. There’s competition from Ohh My God, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and The Odyssey. But so far, the hold has been commendable.

The cumulative total in India stands at 176.41 crore net. Against its budget of 150 crore, Dhamaal 4 has registered returns of 26.41 crore in 32 days. It has gained the plus verdict, with gross earnings of 208.16 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Week 2: 44.24 crore

Week 3: 19.87 crore

Week 4: 9.18 crore

Day 29: 50 lakh

Day 30: 75 lakh

Day 31: 1.2 crore

Day 32: 31 lakh

Total: 176.41 crore

Can it beat Raid 2?

Dhamaal 4 is now only 2.89 crore away from surpassing Raid 2 and becoming Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time in India. It may have achieved the milestone in the coming days, but Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 will steal the maximum screens starting Friday. Achieving the milestone in the next 3 days will not be possible, since it is now in its fifth week.

Here are Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.50 crore Singham Again – 270.60 crore Drishyam 2 – 241 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Raid 2 – 179.30 crore Dhamaal 4 – 176.41 crore Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crore Shaitaan – 151 crore Singham Returns – 141 crore Golmaal 3 – 106 crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 32 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 176.41 crore

ROI: 26.41 crore

ROI%: 17.6%

India gross: 208.16 crore

Overseas gross: 26.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 234.66 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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