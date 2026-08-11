Chennai Love Story Worldwide Box Office Day 18: Telugu Film Hits Half Century ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Chennai Love Story continues to impress audiences even in its third week at the box office. The Telugu romantic film has slowed at the box office amid new releases, yet it is attracting a decent footfall in existing screens. The film has now achieved a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Read on for a detailed box office report of the Telugu film!

How Much Did Chennai Love Story Earn In 18 Days At The Worldwide Box Office?

The Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya starrer has entered its third week at the box office. The film collected a net total of 10 lakh in India on its third Monday across 498 screens with a 17% occupancy. The film’s net total now stands at 37.77 crore, which equals 44.57 crore gross. Overseas, the film has earned 6.92 crore, bringing the worldwide total to 51.49 crore.

Week-Wise Box Office Collection of Chennai Love Story:

Week 1: 27 crore

Week 2: 9.65 crore

Day 15: 0.25 crore

Day 16: 0.38 crore

Day 17: 0.39 crore

Day 18: 0.1 crore

Total: 37.77 crore

Chennai Love Story Hits Half Century

With its worldwide gross, Chennai Love Story has grossed 50 crore. This marks a first for lead actor Kiran Abbavaram. In its first week alone, the Telugu romantic film became Kiran’s highest-grossing film. Now, it has unlocked a new box office milestone for the actor.

The film trails Dacoit’s worldwide gross of 56. 88 crore. It is highly unlikely for Chennai Love Story to surpass Adivi Sesh’s action thriller. Meanwhile, at the Indian box office, the Telugu romance has surpassed Dacoit’s net collection.

More about the film

Chennai Love Story is directed by Ravi Namburi and produced by Srinivasa Kumar and Sai Rajesh under the banners Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions. The music is composed by Mani Sharma.

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