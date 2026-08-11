Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 4: Surpasses Operation Valentine’s Lifetime (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Varun Tej’s recent release, Korean Kanakaraju, has already outperformed his last two films, Matka and Operation Valentine. The horror-comedy film features Varun in a dual role, blending Telugu and Korean cultures. The film had a good pre-release buzz, leading to an opening collection of more than 4 crore. The film maintained its pace in its first weekend but saw little growth. On its first Monday, the film earned 50% less than its opening day collection. Scroll on to read the detailed box office report of the film!

How Much Did Korean Kanakaraju Earn in 4 Days?

The Varun Tej film opened at 4.2 crore net on day 1. The film went on to collect 4.15 crore and 4.85 crore on days 2 and 3, respectively. On its first Monday, the film saw a drop of 50% by earning just 2.1 crores. This was a 56.7 %. The percentage drop for Monday is on the higher side. The net total of the film stands at 15.3 crore.

Day-Wise Collection Of Korean Kanakaraju:

Day 1: 4.2 crore

Day 2: 4.15 crore

Day 3: 4.85 crore

Day 4: 2.1 crore

Total: 15.3 crore

Becomes 3rd Highest Grossing Film Of Varun Tej’s Career

In just 4 days, Korean Kanakaraju has become the lead actor’s third-highest-grossing film. It has surpassed teh lifetime collection of Matka and Operation Valentine, which were box office failures. It now trails Varun’s successful films F2 and F3. While F2’s lifetime collection is 98.5 crore net, F3 ended its run in India at 67.34 crore. Korean Kanakaraju will have to maintain its momentum in the coming weeks to surpass F3.

Top 3 Highest Grossing Films of Varun Tej (Net)

F2- Fun and Frustration- 98.5 crore F3: Fun and Frustration- 67.34 crore Korean Kanakaraju- 15.3 crore

More About Korean Kanakaraju

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film will be released in theatres on August 7. The film also stars Satya, Ritika Nayak, Daksha Nagarkar, and VTV Ganesh. Varun Tej’s last film, Matka, failed to impress at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Korean Kanakaraju and whether the actor can revive his box-office performance.

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