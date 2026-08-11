Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland’s Blockbuster Overtakes Jurassic World’s $653.4 Million, Enters North America’s All-Time Top 10! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, has recorded lower actuals in its second weekend. Despite that, the film has surpassed Jurassic World to break into the all-time top 10 list of highest-grossing films at the North American box office. The movie could challenge Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ domestic haul as the all-time biggest hit in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses the $650 million milestone in North America

Spider-Man 4 collected insane numbers at the box office in North America in its second weekend. It missed Avengers: Endgame’s $147.4 million second-weekend gross, making it the all-time 3rd-biggest second weekend domestically. Tom Holland’s movie collected a massive $144.2 million in its second weekend in North America. It dropped by 60% from its record opening weekend. In just 10 days, the movie collected $654.3 million at the North American box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpasses Jurassic World at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed Jurassic World’s box office total in 10 days, becoming the 10th-highest-grossing film in North America. For the unversed, Jurassic World is the first film in the Chris Pratt-led franchise. It collected $653.4 million in its lifetime, including all releases. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has knocked the Chris Pratt starrer out of the all-time top 10 domestic grossers.

Check out the all-time top 10 highest-grossing films in North America as per Box Office Mojo

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) — $936.7 million Avengers: Endgame (2019) — $858.4 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) — $814.9 million Avatar (2009) — $785.2 million Top Gun: Maverick (2022) — $722.0 million Black Panther (2018) — $700.4 million Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) — $688.5 million Avengers: Infinity War (2018) — $678.8 million Titanic (1997) — $674.4 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) — $654.3 million

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is tracking to earn between $880 million and $930 million in its domestic run. Therefore, it would need a little more push to beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $936.7 million box office total, but as weeks pass, the projected numbers could change. The Tom Holland-starring Marvel movie was released on July 31.

Box office summary

Domestic – $654.3 million

International – $1.0 billion

Worldwide – $1.6 billion

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