Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Tom Holland’s Marvel Juggernaut Crushes Avatar: Fire And Ash To Become 5th Biggest Post-COVID, Hollywood Hit! (Photo Credit: Instagram/Youtube)

Destin Daniel Cretton and Tom Holland’s first Spidey movie is in beast mode, breaking into Hollywood’s post-COVID top 5 in China in its second weekend. Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Avatar: Fire and Ash after scoring one of the biggest Sundays post-COVID for Hollywood at the box office in China. It will soon cross the $200 million milestone in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been only two weekends, and the film is already a box office success. Brand New Day is already the highest-grossing release of this year and is expected to hold that spot for months. It could only be beaten by Avengers: Doomsday if it performs perfectly. Tom Holland’s movie is on track to cross $2 billion at the worldwide box office in its third weekend, once again in record time.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $180 million at the box office in China

The latest Spider-Man is swinging happily in the corners of China. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned $29.2 million in its second three-day weekend, including $9.4 million on Sunday, marking the second-biggest second Sunday for a Hollywood film post-COVID. It has hit the $186.6 million box-office cume in China in 12 days. The film is edging closer to the $200 million milestone in China.

Breaks into the top 5 post-COVID Hollywood grossers

The report further added that Brand New Day has surpassed the lifetime total of Avatar: Fire and Ash in China to become the 5th-highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. James Cameron’s film collected $178 million at the box office in China, and Brand New Day has beaten that total in less than 15 days.

Check out the top 10 Hollywood hits in Post-COVID China

Zootopia 2 — $657.8 million Avatar: The Way of Water — $246 million F9 — $215.3 million Godzilla vs. Kong — $188.7 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $186.6 million Avatar: Fire and Ash — $178 million Jurassic World Dominion — $157.9 million Fast X — $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench — $115.7 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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