Moana Worldwide Box Office: Dwayne Johnson Starrer Beats MCU’s The Incredible Hulk (Photo Credit: Disney)

Moana is nowhere to be found in the news as The Odyssey and Spider-Man overshadow it: Brand New Day. It is trying its best to hold on at the box office. The live-action movie has recently surpassed the global haul of the MCU flop The Incredible Hulk. It was released in the early 2000s and was a box-office flop, unlike the later Marvel hits. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Disney is the parent company, and Marvel is a part of it. MCU, aka the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a huge part of Disney’s blockbuster movies over the years. This Dwayne Johnson-starrer live-action movie is a financial flop despite his star power and the franchise’s established fan base. The future is bleak for the movie, and there’s no way for it to turn its financial fate around.

Moana at the worldwide box office

The Disney live-action movie was released last month, during the peak summer frame. Moana just had one week before the Christopher Nolan movie hit the screens, stealing the spotlight. However, Moana had a weak start too, collecting just $43.1 million on its opening weekend in North America. It raked in $119.5 million so far at the domestic box office and is still counting. Internationally, the film collected $146.6 million, and when combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total is $266.1 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $119.5 million

International – $146.6 million

Worldwide – $266.1 million

Moana surpasses The Incredible Hulk worldwide

The Incredible Hulk, featuring Edward Norton in the titular role, is the second film in the MCU and was distributed by Universal Pictures. It was made on a reported budget of $150 million and collected just $264.7 million in its global run. It was a big flop, but the MCU was just getting started then. Moana has surpassed the global haul of The Incredible Hulk, which is nothing big, but is a box office win nonetheless.

The film follows Moana, a young woman who embarks on a daring ocean voyage to protect her island and restore its fading prosperity. Along the way, she joins forces with the legendary demigod Maui and faces a series of dangerous challenges on the journey. Moana was released on July 10.

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