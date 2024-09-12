Edward Norton, AKA The Incredible Hulk, Once Ripped Into MCU Saying Best Marvel Film Ranks Lower Than The Worst Christopher Nolan Movie: “I Wanted A Better Script"

Edward Noton is not a fan of the MCU. The former Marvel star has nothing but contempt for his unfortunate entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe As The Incredible Hulk. In 2018, Norton used some of his time at Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis to take a shot at the Marvel films. At the time, he said that the best MCU movie doesn’t stand a chance against the worst Christopher Nolan film.

2008 was a great year for superhero cinema, with MCU’s Iron Man and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight hitting the big screen. Between the two releases, the third superhero movie, The Incredible Hulk, starring Edward Norton, made its debut. The second entry in the MCU tanked at the box office, grossing $265 million against a budget of $137 million.

Edward Norton was dropped by the studio shortly after, and Mark Ruffalo was ushered in as the next big green monster. Reports alleged Norton fought producers behind the scenes for script and editing changes, leading to his replacement by Mark Ruffalo in the MCU.

It appears ten years later, Norton was still bitter about the firing. In 2018, Norton took some time out of his set to rip into the MCU during Bruce Willis’ roast at Comedy Central. Norton blamed the Incredible Hulk’s failure on the script. Norton told Willis, “I tried to be like you. I did a big action movie called ‘The Incredible Hulk.’ You know what went wrong? I wanted a better script.”

Norton then went on to note that the best Marvel film doesn’t stand a chance against the worst Christopher Nolan movie. He added, “I thought we should make one Marvel movie as good as the worst Christopher Nolan movie, but what the hell was I thinking?”

Norton was referring to the 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises, considered the worst movie in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy.

