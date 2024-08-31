Warner Bros. Box Office: Barbie To Dark Knight Rises, The Century Old Studio's Five Highest-Grossing Hits Have Each Crossed $1 Billion Mark

For over a century, Warner Bros. has delivered several blockbuster hits that also became some of the most iconic films of all time. Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, 2023’s pop culture phenomenon Barbie, didn’t just make a killing at the box office but also garnered a positive reception, scoring multiple Academy Award nominations.

Established in 1923, the studio made its American cinema debut with the release of the first talking picture, The Jazz Singer, in 1927. The studio produced several blockbuster dramas in the following decades, including The Public Enemy, Blazing Saddles, and Goodfellas.

In the last two decades, Warner Bros. has produced some of the highest-grossing films in the industry. The studio has also backed several iconic franchises, including Harry Potter and Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

The studio has also smashed multiple records. In 2019, Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, became the highest-grossing R-rated flick before 2024’s Deadpool and Wolverine toppled it from the top spot. In 2023, Warner Bros. was one of two studios with a movie that crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office.

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was the year’s biggest hit, grossing $1.4 billion worldwide. It is also the studio’s highest-grossing film of all time, followed by 2011’s Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part II. 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises was Warner Bros’ third highest-grossing film for six years before Aquaman stole the spot in 2018. These are the five highest-grossing Warner Bros. movies of all time.

Barbie (2014) – $1.4 Billion Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part II (2011) – $1.3 Billion Aquaman (2018) – $1.1 Billion The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – $1.08 Billion Joker (2019) – $1.06 Billion

Warner Bros films did not cross the $1 billion mark in 2024. Dune Part Two was the year’s biggest hit before multiple summer releases surpassed its $709.8 million worldwide haul. Meanwhile, Godzilla x Kong: New Empire was Warner Bros.’s second highest-grossing film in 2024, earning $568.7 million worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

