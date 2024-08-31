AfrAId Box Office (North America): AI Horror Flick To Earn Significantly Less Than M3GAN In Opening Weekend?

Blumhouse horror flick AfrAId failed to scare up a respectable amount at Thursday previews. The AI horror film, featuring an array of talented cast, including John Cho, David Dastmalchian, and Katherine Waterston, made less than $500K in previews.

AfrAId follows Curtis (John Cho) and his family, who are chosen to test a revolutionary new home assistant, AIA. After the family installs the AI device, it precipitates a horrific string of events in their lives. Despite the gripping plot, the Blumhouse film is projected to earn in single digits on Labor Day weekend. AfrAId will come nowhere close to reaching the box office success of Universal’s AI horror M3GAN.

AfrAId’s negative reviews did not help its prospects at the box office. The film debuted with a 26% critical score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Guardian said the AI horror fails to entertain like other tech thrillers. They wrote, “As with so many tech thrillers that have come before, AfrAId is more concerned with being relevant than being entertaining.”

Variety concurred with the assessment, noting, “When crises start occurring at the halfway mark, they pile on too quickly to underwhelming effect, sacrificing credibility for excitement that never really materializes.”

The reviews reflected AfrAId’s disappointing performance in the Thursday preview.

According to Deadline, with a budget of 412 million, the film earned 400K and is projected to do around $5M for the four-day Labor weekend. Meanwhile, the 2022 AI thriller M3GAN grossed over $30 million in the opening weekend. Another new entry, Reagan, earned more than the horror flick, taking in $525K in previews.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

