Hollywood’s A-list actor Will Smith is popularly known for his charismatic personality and blockbuster movies. The Bad Boys star rose to fame in the 1990s with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and delivered successful films including Men In Black, and The Pursuit of Happiness, among others. Besides his versatility in acting career, Smith is also celebrated for his strong family values and dedication as a husband and father. He has been married to actress Jada Pinkett Smith since 1997, although the couple have separated since 2016, they maintain a close-knit relationship with each other and their two children, Jaden and Willow. However, his story wasn’t always this simple.

Will Smith’s memoir, Will, which came out in 2021 discussed complicated chapters of his life. The actor shared painful family secrets, including a traumatic childhood incident involving his late father, Will Sr., which he admitted scarred him for years.

In his book, Smith penned down his complicated relationship with his father Willaim Carroll Smith Sr., who raised him and his three siblings with his mother Caroline Bright. Smith wrote, “My father was violent, but he was also at every game, play, and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies. He listened to every record. He visited every studio. The same intense perfectionism that terrorized his family put food on the table every night of my life.”

He continued sharing that a horrifying violent incident he witnessed of his father with his mother changed his life forever. The actor explained that when he was nine years old, he watched his father punch his mother in the “side of the head so hard that she collapsed.” He expressed, “I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am.”

Smith further explained that this trauma impacted him for the rest of his life, admitting that since then, everything he had done including the accolades, the awards, the spotlights, the attention, the characters, and the laughs, all are a “subtle string of apologies” for his mother for his inaction on that day. The actor called himself a coward for not standing up to my father and failing her mother at the moment.

When Smith was a teen, his parents separated and divorced in 2000. Although the actor had a deep bond with his father, he revealed that his anger over that incident resurfaced when he cared for his father, who had cancer. He wrote in his memoir, “One night, as I delicately wheeled him from his bedroom toward the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. The path between the two rooms goes past the top of the stairs. As a child, I’d always told myself that I would one day avenge my mother. That when I was big enough, when I was strong enough when I was no longer a coward, I would slay him.”

He recalled a thought of killing his father explaining him pausing at the top of the stars, shoving him down, and getting away with it. He added that decades of pain, anger, and resentment began to subside, and he decided to move forward by tending to his father and helping him by wheeling him to the bathroom.

Will Smith’s father died in 2016.

