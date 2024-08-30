After saving Middle-earth, one would assume that Frodo, Gandalf, and the group were living the high life. False! As it happens, these wizards and hobbits didn’t exactly strike it rich when they signed up for the Three Rings of the Lord.

Even though the movies brought in billions of dollars, the actors’ salaries weren’t exactly royal. Stars like Sean Astin and Orlando Bloom received pitiful compensation in comparison to what they would now receive for a blockbuster picture. It’s like they were paid in lembas bread instead of dollars!

However, these actors have no regrets. It was an incredible opportunity to be a part of such a legendary series. Since then, they’ve really cashed in, let’s face it. Owing to the enormous success of the trilogy, these formerly unknown performers are now well-known and earn big money for every film, television program, and advertisement.

Therefore, even though they may not have been living the high life during filming, The Lord of the Rings was unquestionably their golden ticket to success and wealth. We think that’s a pretty amazing payout. However, let’s have a look at their pay-checks.

1. Cate Blanchett

Although Cate Blanchett is regarded as the queen of Middle-earth, it appears that she wasn’t quite wealthy when she wore the elf ears. Before entering the world of Tolkien, the Australian actress, who portrayed the sage and formidable Galadriel in all six Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies, was already a Hollywood A-lister. For those legendary parts, you would think she was worth a king’s ransom, right? False.

Her exact salary is still unknown, but it’s safe to assume that her $80 million fortune is much larger than her earnings from the Lord of the Rings. However, she already had a bright career, and playing a legendary heroine like Galadriel added some major gloss to it.

2. Sean Astin

Is it not astonishing that Sean Astin, the central figure of the Fellowship of the Ring, received a pitiful $250,000 for each of the three Lord of the Rings films? That’s correct, the actor who for years carried Frodo on his back—literally and figuratively—got paid very little in comparison to the billions of dollars the franchise brought in. It’s like giving the Super Bowl to a quarterback for minimum wage.

Astin is renowned for his unwavering commitment to the job, yet his bank account betrays otherwise. Fortunately, the man has skill and has established a successful job outside of Middle-earth. The actor now has an impressive net worth of $10 million. Even though he’s far from the Shire, at least he now has some gold in his pockets.

3. Orlando Bloom

The elven beauty Orlando Bloom, who played Legolas and won people over with his skill with an arrow, received an astounding $175,000 for each of the THREE Lord of the Rings films. Less than a hobbit’s second breakfast, that! Though that may have seemed like a giant elf-sized mistake on his behalf, Bloom made a huge career out of that meager salary.

He’s currently enjoying a $40 million fortune owing to parts such as Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean. Thus, Bloom is obviously winning the Middle-earth money race, even though Sean Astin may be closing the gap with his $10 million net worth. A well-worn proverb states that occasionally, the best investments are those that appear to carry the highest risk.

4. Elijah Wood

The little hobbit who carried the burden of Middle-earth, Elijah Wood, didn’t exactly hit it big with his first Lord of the Rings transaction. He was first offered a pitiful $250,000, but he worked his way up to a cool million for the whole trilogy. Even though that’s a nice improvement, the billions the franchise made are still a long way off.

Fortunately, Wood was not limited to the Shire. He’s established a strong career with parts in hits like Little Miss Sunshine and Sin City, as well as his most recent performance in Yellowjackets. He has a $20 million net worth as of right now. It’s evidence that hobbits can change their fortunes.

5. Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis was living the high life following the release of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, while some hobbits were counting their pennies. Being a seasoned actor, the man who played the renowned Gollum demanded a cool million dollars for the part.

That’s correct, Serkis was living the high life while his fellow hobbits were barely surviving. And let’s be honest—he was a true talent in the role of Gollum. Motion capture acting was virtually pioneered by this person. It makes sense that he has a net worth of $18 million. He was deserving of every cent.

6. Sean Bean

Who would have guessed that the man who so many times met a grisly death would be making a ton of money? With a cool $250,000, Sean Bean, the man responsible for bringing the heroic but ultimately doomed Boromir to life in Lord of the Rings, began his voyage through Middle-earth. Not quite a king’s ransom, given the epic scope of the movies, that is.

But well, no animosity. Bean’s career has been rather unpredictable, involving appearances in numerous TV dramas and Goldeneye. And it’s really paid off. As of right now, his net worth is $20 million. Thus, while his compensation from The Lord of the Rings might not have altered the outcome of the game, it surely contributed to his rise to the major leagues.

7. Viggo Mortensen

The actor who portrayed Aragorn on the big screen, Viggo Mortensen, has watched his wealth increase in tandem with the character’s knowledge. Aragorn’s exact salary isn’t revealed anywhere. However, it is evident that the man possesses considerable acting talent after exchanging his sword for three consecutive Oscar nominations.

His roles in films like Green Book, Captain Fantastic, and Eastern Promises won him praise from critics, but the Lord of the Rings trilogy was the main source of his income. With a $40 million net worth, Mortensen has demonstrated that being a king can be very lucrative.

8. Ian McKellen

Not only did the legendary wizard who embodied Gandalf, Sir Ian McKellen, command a substantial salary off-screen, but he also wielded a formidable staff. For his parts in the first two Lord of the Rings movies, the renowned actor received an incredible $13 million. That would buy a hobbit army in modest proportions!

Gandalf greatly enhanced McKellen’s already remarkable career. His part in the epic trilogy helped him become a global celebrity and build a $60 million fortune. This magician is adept at creating magic both on and off film, whether it be on stage or in the movies.

9. John Rhys-Davies

Some members of the Lord of the Rings cast, like John Rhys-Davies, received a far smaller percentage than others, but they were still swimming in gold. After the trilogy, the actor who portrayed the renowned dwarf Gimli left with a $5 million salary. That’s a good amount of change, yet it’s nothing more than a dwarf’s portion of the loot compared to some of his co-stars.

Even though the movie surely helped him advance in his career, it’s obvious that not all dwarves were made equally when it came to contract negotiations. Nevertheless, Rhys-Davies has established a strong career outside of Middle-earth, demonstrating that one may succeed in Hollywood without having a mountain of gold.

10. Dominic Monaghan

Though the endearing hobbit Merry, Dominic Monaghan, was a faithful companion to Frodo, his financial account didn’t quite reflect that. Although the precise numbers are unknown, it’s safe to assume that the Merry and Pippin performers received a lesser portion of the Lord of the Rings budget than the well-known stars.

Don’t feel too bad for Monaghan, though. After his hobbit days, the guy got a big role in Lost, which contributed to his $12 million net worth. Thus, although he may not have been awash in wealth from Middle-earth, he has undoubtedly discovered wealth elsewhere. It’s evidence that occasionally the voyage holds greater significance than the find.

11. Liv Tyler

In addition to winning hearts on screen, Liv Tyler, the ethereal elf princess Arwen, made a tidy sum of money. Her salary probably increased with every movie after The Fellowship of the Ring, when she was paid a cool $2 million. Although the precise amount she made is buried in Middle-earth lore, it’s obvious that The Lord of the Rings was a huge financial success.

With more hits like Armageddon and The Incredible Hulk, Tyler’s money account has increased to a healthy $50 million. For an elf princess who became a Hollywood queen, not bad!

