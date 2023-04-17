If you are not living under a pop culture rock, you must be aware that Warner Bros has greenlighted a brand new Harry Potter series plan. Amid the excitement, fans now wonder if Hollywood’s another major fantasy movie franchise would make a comeback. Yes, they are talking about Lord Of The Rings. Interestingly, not just the fans, but Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in the trilogy, has also reacted to the prospect of new LOTR movies. Scroll on to learn more.

The Lord of The Rings franchise released three movies – The Fellowship of The Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return Of The King – in 2001, 2002 and 2003, respectively. The movies are based on the novel by J. R. R. Tolkien. It revolved around the chronicles of Frodo as he commenced his journey to destroy The Ring, which granted immense power to its wearer. While the last part of the franchise ended the story sans any cliffhangers, it is now a possibility that Warner Bros and New Lines will develop new LOTR movies. Elijah, who was recently seen in Yellowjackets, have mixed opinion about it.

In a recent interview with GQ, Elijah Wood shared his take on the new Lord Of The Rings movies, and he sounded a little concerned. He said, “I’m fascinated and I’m excited,” he said. “I hope it’s good. I’m surprised—I don’t know why I’m surprised because, of course, there would be more movies.” His major concern was that the new films should not miss the real essence of the story originally written by J. R. R. Tolkien. “Obviously at the core of that, is a desire to make a lot of money. It’s not that a bunch of executives are like, ‘Let’s make really awesome art,’” he added.

Despite the concern, Elijah Wood added that commerce and art are not mutually exclusive and said, “And, again, not begrudging anybody because, of course, it is commerce. But great art can come from commerce. So those two things are not mutually exclusive.” He added that the previous Lord Of The Rings movies were made with a passion for J. R. R. Tolkien’s story, and the new movies (if made) should have the same essence.

While talking about the same, Elijah said, “It (LOTR movies) came out of a passion for these books and wanting to see them realized. And I hope that that is ultimately what will drive everything forward with whatever these subsequent movies are. I just hope that it’s the same motivating factor at its core, whenever they hire a screenwriter and a filmmaker—that it is with reverence for Tolkien’s material and enthusiasm to explore it.”

Well, we’re sure that the Lord of The Rings fans would completely agree with Elijah Wood and want the new movies to do justice to the original story. It would be interesting to see the actor will reprise his role as Frodo in the new movies, especially after Elijah revealed that he would be up for such an opportunity.

