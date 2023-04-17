Justin Bieber is one of the most influential music sensations in the world, and the Grammy-winning singer never fails to make his fans groove to his foo-tapping tracks. While the singer was recently being dragged into Selena Gomez and Hailey Beiber’s alleged online feud, he is now making headlines for speculations around his collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook. After the K-Pop star’s pictures with JB’s manager, a video of the two singers leaving Coachella together has now grabbed netizens’ attention.

In his musical career of nearly 15 years, Bieber has collaborated and released chart-bursting hits with many award-winning musicians. Now, rumours about his collab with BTS’ youngest member Jungkook are making rounds, and their fans could not be more thrilled.

The rumours first began when Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun shared multiple pictures with the 25-year-old singer. One of the pictures from a recording studio also featured South Korean lyricist Bang Si-Hyuk. The photos were enough for BTS ARMY to speculate his collaboration with the Peaches crooner.

Now, a video of JB and Jungkook leaving Coachella together is making rounds on social media and has left fans wondering if they are actually working together. The clip fueled the rumours and saw the two stars, dressed in black outfits, leave the concert. Soon after the video surfaced, fans expressed their excitement for a possible collaboration between the two.

🚨| Justin Bieber e o cantor Jungkook deixaram juntos a parte da plateia do Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival em direção ao backstage. pic.twitter.com/Hyy8PxZoaF — Suporte Justin Bieber Brasil | Fan Site (@jbsuportebr) April 16, 2023

A Twitter user wrote, “As Justin Bieber once said in a tweet to Jungkook, “they ain’t ready” World better be ready if there’s a collab between Jungkook & JB!!!” while another penned, “JUNGKOOK LEFT COACHELLA WITH JUSTIN BIEBER GUYS IT’S HAPPENING…”

A third one wrote, “JUNGKOOK X JUSTIN IS REALLY COMING OMG.”

“Omgg i can feel a collab pleaseeee,” penned a fourth user.

Soon after returning from Coachella, Jungkook took to Weverse to mention how he tried to stay anonymous at the music festival, but his fans spotted him. The singer said, “man i intended to visit coachella quietly but (people) recognized me right away … armys are incredible … thank you … love you … how did you recognize me, i even trimmed my front hair.”

BTS WEVERSE POST JUNGKOOK 230416 JK: man i intended to visit coachella quietly but (people) recognized me right away …

armys are incredible … thank you … love you … how did you recognize me, i even trimmed my front hair …

(i took this pic in a hurry to show armys, + pic.twitter.com/vylGVmDZXu — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) April 16, 2023

