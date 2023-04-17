Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s high-profile breakup surprised all their fans who were rooting for this good-looking couple. They parted ways in 2021, and Ben is now married to singer and actor Jennifer Lopez, but his fans still don’t have clarity as to why the Batman actor broke up with Ana. Today, we bring you an alleged reason behind the breakup of the two actors, which wasn’t confirmed by either of the parties, but fans were convinced that this could have probably been the reason behind their split. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ana and Ben are hugely popular among the fans. While the Blonde actress has over 10 million followers on Instagram, the Batman actor doesn’t have his official handle on the platform. After the actress started dating Affleck, she was suddenly exposed to many paparazzi, and every move of the couple was being papped on camera, which didn’t go well with Armas for apparent reasons.

In an interview with ELLE US in 2022, Ana de Armas spoke about her relationship with Ben Affleck and how the undivided attention of the paps was one of the reasons why she left LA and said, “Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.'”

Ana de Armas continued, saying, “It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”

Before this, in 2021, a source close to People opened up on Ana and Ben Affleck’s breakup and said, “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

For those of you who don’t know, the Batman actor shares three children with ex-wife and actress Jennifer Garner.

What are your thoughts on Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas calling it quits back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

