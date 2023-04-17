South Korean stars are extremely popular in the world, especially the members of famous K-Pop groups such as BLACKPINK, BTS and more. The bands’ members enjoy a massive fanbase and never fail to express their love for their fans. However, there is one thing these stars are private about, and it is their dating lives. As rumours about BLACKPINK’s Rose’s romantic involvement with actor Kang Dong-won are making rounds, the singer’s agency recently cleared the air with a statement.

Rose and Dong-won recently made headlines after their pictures from a dinner party at entrepreneur Eva Chow’s mansion hit the internet. The photo was shared by Riccardo Tisci, the former chief creative officer of Burberry, and fans alleged that the white power placed on the table was drugs. While BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment called the rumours baseless, the picture began another discussion about Rose’s dating life.

As the picture went viral, fans could not help but notice Rose and Kang Dong-won were sitting beside each other. Many also dug out pictures of the two owning matching jackets and pendants. As many netizens claimed the two are dating, others were disgusted by their 16-year age gap as the K-Pop star is 26, while the Peninsula actor is 42.

Following the rumours, YG Entertainment released a statement on April 17 and mentioned that they could not confirm the rumours. The statement read, “It is difficult to confirm [the rumours] because it is a private issue pertaining to our artists.” As the statement did not put a stop at the rumours, the agency recently confirmed that the rumours are baseless.

According to Soompi, YG Entertainment wrote, “Previously, we conveyed earlier that it is not possible to confirm the artist’s personal matter in regards to Rosé, but we inform you once again as indiscriminate speculation has continued.” “We reveal that the dating rumours reported today regarding Rose are not true, and we would be grateful if you could help so that information different from the facts is not circulated,” they added. While YG Entertainment formed BLACKPINK, Kang Dong-won was also associated with the agency till December.

