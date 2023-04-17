Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello are two of the most popular pop sensations across the world. They were also romantically involved together but like all relationships, they too went through a rough patch and after dating for a few years, the couple parted ways. The former couple were spotted together over the weekend at Coachella 2023 showcasing PDA. And now Camila might have confirmed their relationship status and is it a nay or yay? Read on to get all details.

Camila and Shawn were spotted sharing a kiss at the event. Their video went viral instantly. Their fans couldn’t keep themselves calm after seeing their idols share this sweet moment and sparking hopes of reconciliation. They started dating one another in 2019 and broke up in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the viral video of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes went viral, another video has taken over Twitter, where the former allegedly confirms getting back together with the latter. In the viral video, the paparazzi asked Camila, “Are you guys back together?” To which the Havana singer replies, “Yes”. The paparazzi continues, “I’m so happy to see you guys back together.” We are too!

Camila Cabello was with a group of her friends leaving the venue with Shawn Mendes walking towards his car. Shawn visibly looked happy and blushing and Cabello seemed to share the same expression. See the viral video here:

However, netizens are not much elated with this alleged news of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes getting together at least that’s what their reactions and comments are telling. One of the Twitteraties wrote, “They both flopped so the pr team thought they needed another boost.” Another user tweeted, “I puked”, Ouch! One of them wrote, “New collab and contract renewed”

A fourth user commented, “Wow they’re doing another public stunt again for new song,” followed by, “no we don’t want this.” However, there were others who rooted for them and were happy that Shawn and Camila got back together. One of the netizens said, “So happy for them.”

Another ShwnMila fan wrote, “Dreams do come true next is marriage please” followed by, “They are beautiful always have been,” and “Waw.. i believe in love.’

Well, what are your thoughts on Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ alleged reconciliation? Let us know in the comments and for more news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Lady Gaga Walked Away With Tiffany & Co’s Diamond Necklace Without Informing Anyone Proving She Was Meant To Play Harley Quinn One Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News