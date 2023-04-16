Shawn Mendes began dating Camila Cabello in July 2019. Their love was quite the talk of the town, especially after the song ‘Senorita’, although they were initially accused of being together for ‘publicity.’ While fans believe they’re endgame, the duo broke hearts with their split in November 2021. But viral videos from Coachella 2023 hint at reconciliation as they can’t keep their hands off each other! Scroll below for details.

Coachella 2023 is a star-studded affair even this season. But what remains special is that we can see love blossoming from every end. Kendall Jenner was spotted grooving during Bad Bunny’s performance. Kylie Jenner was also a part of the music fest, but netizens kept searching for Timothee Chalamet, who was a no-show! Camila and Shawn were also seen hanging out together until they got intimate and confirmed their reconciliation.

In a viral video shared by Pop Base, Shawn Mendes could be seen cuddling Camila Cabello. They looked head over heels in love as they got closer and locked lips. The romance continued the entire night as they were papped by multiple sources, all over each other.

Should we consider them back together? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello fans are positive!

A user commented, “So they back together”. Another wrote, “SHAWMILA IS BACK AND STILL ALIVE”

“If it’s meant to be it will be and honestly, if they really are back together, then good for them :)” read a comment.

A user accused, “Not them trying to fake a relationship again”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Shawn Mendes is gay. The singer broke the silence and clarified that he isn’t, adding it shouldn’t make any difference even if he was!

