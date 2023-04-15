Actress Margot Robbie, who enjoys a massive fanbase, made her debut with the sci -fi rom-com About Time, however, it was The Wolf Of Wall Street starring Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio that turned her into an A-Lister. The film was a blockbuster, and the actress was highly appreciated for her performance. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Robbie recalled her first s*x scene and revealed she did a bizarre thing to calm her nervousness. Scroll below to read the scoop!

The Wolf Of Wall Street was a breakthrough move for Robbie. The actress, who was once unsure of her character, became one of the biggest names in the industry after appearing in the film. The actress once recalled her nerves for a specific scene, one of the first she shot.

In an interview with The New York Times, Margot Robbie once opened up about doing an s*x scene in the film The Wolf Of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The actress was already quite nervous because of Leo’s stardom and performing s*x scenes made her nervous. She then revealed how she managed to give a perfect shot. She said, “I had three shots of tequila, and then I took off my clothes and did the scene, I was fine. It helped my hands from shaking and gave me a bit of confidence.”

For the unversed, the scene featuring Margot Robbie required her to play a character completely n*ked at the time when she was a newbie. Although the actress was given the option to shoot it in a dressing gown, she wanted to make the scene look as organic as possible.

Margot is a very professional actress, and that’s why she has earned a name for herself in the industry. She is adored and loved by her fans from all across the globe.

