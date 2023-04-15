Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence is a well-established celebrity with some notable works in her filmography. Lawrence often gets herself into controversies, either knowingly or unknowingly. A few years around 2017 a video of Lawrence dancing suggestively around a stripper pole created a frenzy online. The Mother actress had to take to her social media account to put forth her opinion on it. Read below to get all the scoop.

Lawrence is known for her goofball personality and she is very bold about her statements. She hardly minces her words which sometimes lands her trouble. In this instance, she owned her actions and showed the world that celebrities are also humans just like any of us. Speaking of this throwback incident, JLaw was attending one of her best friend’s birthday parties, where she let herself loose and go inhibition free.

As per Radar Online, Jennifer Lawrence did some controversial things at her friend’s party. As per the report an eyewitness stated, “Jennifer seemed drunk, crawling on all fours around the stage and bending over for men to ogle.” They continued, “She kissed one guy, and even started dry-humping him while they danced! At some point during the night, she lost her blouse, so she was only wearing a bra for the more scandalous dancing!”

The source further added, “It was surreal! There was one moment when Jennifer picked up some money that was on the stage, and spanked herself with it!” Jennifer Lawrence later took to her, Facebook to defend her actions.

Jennifer told, “Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize [sic], I had a blast that night…”

