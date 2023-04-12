Jennifer Lawrence has shown her versatility through her acting skills in projects like Hunger Games, Passengers, Red Sparrow, Mother and Don’t Look Up. However, the actress often leads the headlines for her weird behaviour, drunken stories and bold statements. Today, we found a video clip where she called herself ‘an as*hole’ but here’s why. Keep scrolling to read further.

Jennifer has a massive fanbase who loves and adores her but also admires her for her passion and dedication towards her work. JLaw literally never shies away from talking about whatever she wants to say.

Today, we got our hands on a viral video clip shared by one of her fan pages named ‘jenlawrnce’ on Instagram, where she left all of her fans baffled with a response when she read out a question asked in Quora. She read, “Why are there so many pictures of Jennifer Lawrence showing the middle finger?” To this, what Jen answered was epic. JLaw was heard responding, “Cuz, I’m an a*shole.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dedicated to jennifer lawrence (@jenlawrcnce)

As soon as the video went viral on social media platforms, netizens started to pour their opinions and reactions in the comment section. One of them wrote, “I have adored her since over a decade ago and love her more for this – but would never approach her in RL 😂😂”

Another one penned, “🙌😍 that’s a weird way to pronounce flawless lmao”

The third one commented, “That’s her happy finger😉”

One of the comments can be read, “😂😂😂😂😂 classic answer. I just love her.”

For the unversed, when Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth parted ways, there was a lot of speculation that the rift happened because of Jennifer Lawrence’s intervention in their relationship and that Liam had cheated on Miley with JLaw. Though there are still no confirmed reports on it yet, however, when Miley’s song ‘Flowers’ was released, fans were quick to spot the references.

Well, what are your thoughts about Jennifer Lawrence’s response to the question? Let us know!

