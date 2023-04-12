The Notebook is one of the most romantic movies in Hollywood and has a separate fanbase for several reasons. It is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams played the leading roles in the film, and interestingly, they had a history in real life as well. Their natural chemistry made the movie even better. But despite all that intensity, Ryan felt that the film could be bad for real-life lovers.

Ryan and Rachel started dating in 2005 after their movie released and parted ways in 2007. They did not get along well on the set of The Notebook. Interestingly, their on-screen characters had a similar relationship. All of these facts made the two perfect picks for the film. Their performances made The Notebook one of the most romantic movies ever. But Ryan once said the film is not good for real-life couples as it sets unrealistic expectations. Scroll on to learn more.

During an interview with Denver Post, Ryan Gosling said, “There were struggles making it, but it was great in so many ways. I like the romantic part of it, the idea of making love stories. There’s a John Cassavetes quote, that movies should be about love or the lack of it, and more people should do movies that way.” He added that many people related to it in a positive way and said, “I can’t tell you how many people come up to me and tell me that’s their story, or their parents’ story. A movie’s no good if it doesn’t alienate certain people. You can’t have everyone.”

But there was a flip side to the coin as well. While talking to Vulture, he said that many people complained that The Notebook broke their relationship. “One guy told me that he was engaged and [his fiancée] broke up with him after that movie because she said to him, ‘You wouldn’t build a house for me [like the lead character does], would you?’ He was like, ‘Well, no, but I don’t know how,'” Gosling once recalled to Vulture. “She said, ‘But if you knew how?’ He said, ‘No, I wouldn’t. But it doesn’t mean I don’t love you.’ She said, ‘Yeah, it does,'” Ryan Gosling said.

He made a valid point and added, “If you see some of those movies, then you look at your own romance and it doesn’t compare, you think, oh, what I have isn’t love because that’s love.”

Well, Ryan Gosling put it right that there’s a difference between reel and real.

