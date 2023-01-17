Nick Cassavetes, 2004 romantic drama The Notebook made million believe in, and fall in love all over again. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams portrayed the young couple Noah ‘Duke Calhoun Allison ‘Allie’ Hamilton who fall in the love in the 1940s and years later meet each other and have their happily ever after.

After seeing them on screen, didn’t you feel Ryan and Rachel were the best to play the parts in this film based on Nicholas Sparks’s 1996 novel of the same name? Well, the film’s lead actor didn’t think so and originally wanted her changed. Read about the episode here and what he said once they got together in real.

While in conversation with VH1 in 2014, The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes opened up about the actor’s rapport on sets and how Ryan Gosling actually hated Rachel McAdams at the star. The director revealed that Ryan went as far as asking for another actress to read for the part of Rachel’s Allie after filming had already begun. Reason – he didn’t think he had enough chemistry with Rachel. Mind you, the duo got together in real life after the film was reelased.

Talking to the channel, Nick Cassavetes stated, “Maybe I’m not supposed to tell this story, but they (Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams) were really not getting along one day on set. Really not.” The Notebook director continued, “And Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, ‘Nick come here.’ He’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?’” He continued, “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.’”

Narrating what followed, Nick said that things got so bad at one point that the two had a blazing row on set. He said, “We went into a room with a producer; they started screaming and yelling at each other. I walked out. At that point I was smoking cigarettes. I smoked a cigarette and everybody came out like, ‘All right let’s do this.’ And it got better after that. They had it out…”

He concluded by saying, “I think Ryan Gosling respected her for standing up for her character and Rachel McAdams was happy to get that out in the open. The rest of the film wasn’t smooth sailing, but it was smoother sailing.”

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams began dating in 2005 after the film came out. The duo however called it quits in 2007. During a conversation with GQ, towards the end of their relationship, Ryan said, “God bless The Notebook. It introduced me to one of the great loves of my life. But people do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were anything like the people in that movie. Rachel and my love story is a hell of a lot more romantic than that.”

Awww isn’t that too sweet!

