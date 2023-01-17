Jeremy Renner’s health condition has got his fans and followers worried all around the world. As the Hawkeye star has been constantly updating about his health on social media platforms, many are still worried whether he will return as an action hero with bow and arrow.

The Oscar-nominated actor has received from many high-profile celebrities and fans all around the world. Jeremy Renner also posted a video from the ICU where he was having a head massage from his sister. As the on-screen hero suffered himself by helping a stranded family member when the accident happened, friends of the Hawkeye star give a disappointing update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Radar Online, a close friend of Jeremy Renner updates that the actor’s condition is “much worse than anyone knows”. The report later reveals that the Hawkeye star knows about his health. “It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there. The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury”, adds the source.

As the actor had injuries over his chest, an insider also adds, “Jeremy Renner was in a lot of pain, and was having difficulty breathing. Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here.”

Jeremy Renner’s sister and mother have been by his side since the accident. They are helping to keep him entertained and taking care of his health while the actor heals. The fans have been praying about Renner’s recovery and are worried when he will recover and get on the screen. The reports about his health have been a major concern and we hope that the actor recovers soon.

Must Read: X-Men Star Jennifer Lawrence Making Her Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut By Reprising Mystique?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News