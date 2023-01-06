Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is arguably one of the most funny actors who leave no chance to stunn the world. As his fans all around the world were worried about the MCU star’s health, he has been posting regularly to keep his fans updated. After posting a photo of his from the hospital, Jeremy Renner recently posted a video where he can be seen getting “spa” from his sister and mother accompanying them from the ICU of the hospital.

While sharing the video on the twitter, Jeremy Renner is seen to be in a decent mood recovering from his recent snow ploughing accident. He captioned the video by writing, “A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama (red heart emoji). Thank you sooooo much.”

Advertisement A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

Advertisement

In the video he is seen talking and having a family time. He says, “That was the first shower in definitely a week or so”. Jeremy Renner can be heard saying “Gross” through his oxygen mask and getting a scalp massage while wearing a plastic cap. The video received comments from his fans and many celebrities who wished for speedy recovery. So far the video has around 25 Million views and fans are still waiting for more updates from the actor.

After Jeremy Renner injured himself while ploughing snow on New Year’s Day in Reno, Nevada, he posted a selfie with bruises on his face. He thanked the fans and said, “Thank you all for your kind words (with hand-folded emoji). I am too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Considering the gravity of his injuries, many believed his injuries could be permanent and he might return to acting. However, his representatives have been informing the press and media about his health, the world is hoping for Jeremy Renner to get well soon.

Jeremy Renner’s solo series, “Hawkeye” and all MCU movies are available on Disney+.

Must Read: Jeremy Renner To Not Appear As ‘Hawkeye’ In Marvel’ Upcoming Avengers Films? His Injuries Are Permanent & Could Affect Him Forever?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News