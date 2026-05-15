2026 has been an exciting year at the North American box office so far. At the time of writing, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the highest-grossing film of the year and currently boasts a massive $413.3 million domestic haul, according to Box Office Mojo. In the No. 2 spot is Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary, which has so far earned an impressive $329.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo. And the third-highest-grossing title is Michael, with a current total of $250.2 million in North America, according to Box Office Mojo.

These three 2026 films opened to impressive numbers domestically. While The Super Mario Galaxy Movie earned $131.7 million in its 3-day opening weekend, Project Hail Mary and Michael delivered $80.5 million and $97.2 million openings, respectively. Despite their strong debuts, none of them rank among the top five biggest domestic opening weekends of all time.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top five films that delivered the biggest opening weekends of all time at the domestic box office and find out which upcoming films from 2026 have the potential to crack the top five list.

Top 5 Biggest Domestic Opening Weekends

Here are the top five films that delivered the biggest opening weekends at the North American box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Avengers: Endgame (2019): $357.1 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $260.1 million Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $257.7 million Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015): $248 million Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017): $220 million

Which 2026 Films That Can Crack The Top 5?

Based on the above figures, it can be seen that the bar to crack the top five biggest domestic opening weekends on the list is quite high. For any upcoming 2026 films to rank among them, they must beat The Last Jedi’s massive $220 million opening weekend benchmark.

As of now, only two films seem poised to surpass that mark—Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. Tom Holland’s last solo Spider-Man film was Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and it delivered a $260.1 million opening in North America, according to Box Office Mojo.

Moreover, the last Avengers film, Avengers: Endgame, opened to $357.1 million domestically. Since both these figures are comfortably above the $220 million mark, their successors, Brand New Day and Doomsday, have a strong chance to crack the top five biggest opening weekend list of all time.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Trailer

Avengers: Doomsday – Teaser

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