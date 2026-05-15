The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Anne Hathaway, is swiftly moving towards its next big milestone at the worldwide box office. A few days ago, it surpassed the original movie and entered Anne’s top 5 worldwide box-office grossers of all time. It has now beaten the global haul of her Academy Award-winning musical drama Les MisérablesMisérables. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

How much has the film collected at the North American box office so far?

The sequel has dropped to #2 in the domestic box office rankings. It collected a solid $3.2 million on its second Wednesday at the box office in North America. It dropped by 45.8% from last Wednesday and is also the 4th-largest 2nd Wednesday of the year, even beating The Super Mario Galaxy Movie‘s $2.7 million. The domestic total for the fashion sequel has reached $154.8 million.

Edges closer to the $500 million milestone worldwide

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has won hearts at the overseas box office as well. The movie has hit the $288.4 million at the international box office after two weekends. Allied to the domestic total of over $154.8 million, the movie’s worldwide box office exceeds $443.2 million. It has crossed the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $154.8 million

International – $288.4 million

Worldwide – $443.2 million

Surpasses Les Misérables at the worldwide box office

Les Misérables is a 2012 epic period musical film directed by Tom Hooper. It features an ensemble cast comprising s Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen. It won three Oscars, including Anne Hathaway’s Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. According to Box Office Mojo, the musical drama grossed $442.7 million worldwide. The Devil Wears Prada 2 has surpassed the global haul of Les Misérables, reaching $443.2 million. It has thus become the 4th-highest-grossing film of Anne Hathaway worldwide.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – $1.08 billion Alice in Wonderland (2010) – $1.02 billion Interstellar (2014) – $774.6 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $443.2 million Les Misérables (2012) – $442.7 million

Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 is tracking to earn around $700 million worldwide in its theatrical run. The film is a box-office success and was released on May 1.

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