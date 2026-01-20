Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are currently among the trending Hollywood stars owing to the strong performance of their film, The Housemaid. They have carved their distinct paths in Hollywood – one as a rising Gen-Z star and the other as an established actress. But how do they compare in terms of career global box office totals? Scroll below for the deets.

Sydney Sweeney’s career total box office collection analysis

Sydney Sweeney left a mark with her brief appearance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. She has appeared in seventeen movies so far. His career total worldwide box office collection is $975.29 million. The Quentin Tarantino-helmed film is also the actress’s all-time highest-grossing movie ever.

The top 3 highest-grossing films of Sydney Sweeney

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – $392.1 million The Housemaid – $247.3 million Anyone But You – $220.3 million

Amanda Seyfried’s career total box office collection analysis

Amanda Seyfried has been in the industry since the early 2000s, beginning at 15 with recurring roles on the soap operas As the World Turns and All My Children. She has appeared in forty films over the years, and her career total box office worldwide is $3.28 billion. The Housemaid, unfortunately, is not among her top three worldwide grossers of all time.

Top 3 highest-grossing films of Amanda Seyfried

Mamma Mia! – $615.0 million Les Misérables –$442.7 million Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – $395.6 million

Sydney Sweeney Vs Amanda Seyfried

Clearly, Amanda Seyfried leads by a massive 237% over Sydney Sweeney in career global box office totals, underlining her longer, more commercially successful filmography. While Seyfried enjoys the advantage of longevity, Sweeney’s momentum suggests this box office race is far from over. The Housemaid, starring both stars, is still playing in cinemas and is on track to hit $250 million worldwide.

