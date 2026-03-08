Peaky Blinders is a period crime drama series that was loved by the audience. The series was based on a real-life namesake gang that operated in the 1880s all the way to the early 1920s. It was created by Steven Knight and ran between 2013 and 2022, starring Cillian Murphy as its lead. People across the globe have loved it. If you are also a fan of this show and are looking to watch something similar, here’s a list of 5 titles. These shows share similar themes and settings to Peaky Blinders.

1. The Sopranos (1999-2007)

Creator – David Chase

– David Chase IMDb rating – 9.2/10

– 9.2/10 Streaming on – HBO Max

The Sopranos is about a Mafia boss named Tony Soprano who starts going to therapy. This encourages him to balance his personal and professional life. The series met with critical acclaim and took home several awards. It’s now regarded as one of the most influential television series of all time. The series has several memorable characters and dialogues that make it a must-watch.

2. Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014)

Creator – Terence Winter

– Terence Winter IMDb rating – 8.6/10

– 8.6/10 Streaming on – Prime Video

Boardwalk Empire is a series in the period crime drama genre created by Terence Winter. The series takes place in the 1920s during the probation period. It’s about Enouch Thompson, who rises to political ranks during that period in Atlantic City. The series has echoes of Peaky Blinders due to its setting, characters, and plot.

3. Yellowstone (2018-2024)

Creator – Taylor Sheridan, John Linson

– Taylor Sheridan, John Linson IMDb rating – 8.6/10

– 8.6/10 Streaming on – Apple TV

Yellowstone is about the conflicts that take place in the borders of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, along with Yellowstone National Park and the Broken Rock Indian reservation. The series also kick-started a franchise that led to prequels like 1883, 1923, and Marshals. It ran for five seasons and had 53 episodes on television.

4. Taboo (2017)

Creator – Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Chips Hardy

– Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Chips Hardy IMDb rating – 8.3/10

– 8.3/10 Streaming on – Peacock

Taboo takes place in 1814 and focuses on a businessman, James Delaney. He returns to London after spending 12 years in Africa following his father’s demise. Tom Hardy plays the lead role and also serves as a co-creator. It remains a companion show to Peaky Blinders that should be on your watchlist.

5. Gangs of London

Creator – Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery

– Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery IMDb rating – 8.0/10

– 8.0/10 Streaming on – Prime Video

Gangs of London is adapted from London Studio’s namesake video game. The British action crime drama chronicles the conflicts between several criminal organizations and rival gangs in the city of London. It has strong performances, tight writing, and a gripping plotline that hooks you till the end. The series met with a positive critical response and remains watchable.

