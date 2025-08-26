The world of Yellowstone continues to grow due to the immense success and fan following bestowed by the audience. Apart from the 1883 and 1923 prequels, which are out for everyone to stream, there are reportedly five more series in the works, some sequels, and other prequels.

One of them is the spinoff featuring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Its working title is said to be The Dutton Ranch. The show’s logline has been revealed, and a brand-new cast addition has also been announced. Here’s what we know about the show so far.

Logline, Cast Addition & What We Know About Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser Starrer Yellowstone Spinoff

The news was first broken by Deadline in December 2024 that a spinoff featuring Beth and Rip is in the works. Taylor Sheridan, the showrunner and creator of the franchise, is working on it, and per the report, the show might also feature other cast members from the original Yellowstone series.

According to People, Finn Little is set to play Beth and Rip’s adopted son, Carter, in the spinoff. Additionally, Annette Bening has joined the cast and will be the 67-year-old’s first stint on television. She will essay Beulah Jackson, a “powerful, cunning and charming head” of a ranch in Texas.

Apart from Kelly, Cole, and Finn, who were members of the original show, Annette is the newest addition to the universe. Chad Feehan is set to serve as showrunner of the offshoot. Per reports, the spinoff will remain on the present-day timeline as Yellowstone and won’t see any major time jump.

As per the logline, “Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

Yellowstone Universe: Upcoming Projects Apart From The Dutton Ranch

Meanwhile, the Yellowstone universe is also set to witness The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, and Y: Marshals starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. While the former is for Paramount+, the latter is for CBS. There are also two other confirmed projects in the hit universe.

1944 and 6666 previously have been announced and are currently in active development. Further details on the two projects are yet to be revealed and have been kept under wraps. Which show are you most excited to see? Is it the Beth and Rip spinoff or the Kayce spinoff? Or even The Madison?

