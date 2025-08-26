Never Have I Ever is one of the teen drama series that made its mark during its stint on Netflix. Revolving around teenagers and high school life, it focused on romances, parenting, and friendships for 4 seasons from April 2020 to June 2023. Here’s which actors played which characters.

Never Have I Ever: Cast & Character Guide

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Devi is the overachieving, erratic, and emotional main character of the show. She often self-sabotages herself with her actions. She has an on-and-off romance with Paxton and later pursues a relationship with Ben.

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Paxton is the cool, athletic, popular guy at the school and a former captain of the swim team. She is Devi’s on-and-off love interest. The charming and aloof heartthrob started to grow through the series with his soul-searching.

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar

Nalini is a dermatologist and Devi’s stern mother. Even though she loves her daughter, she can often come across as strict and cold. The equation between the mother and daughter goes through a rollercoaster as they battle with grief, anger, bubble games and parenting styles and healing.

Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal

Kamala is Devi’s cousin who lives with the Vishwakumar family while she pursues her PHD. She is ambitious and career oriented but struggles with the expectations that her traditional family puts on her. Through the series, she learns to stand up for herself and sort through the complicated mess.

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross

Ben is a competitive nerd who used to be Devi’s academic rival. The two later began a romance which was short lived. Ben is pretentious and quite unlikable but he goes on a complex journey that shows other shades of his life like vulnerability. Devi also ends up with him at the end of the series.

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

Fabiola is one of Devi’s best friends. She is seen as the nerd as she leads the robotics club. She struggles with her sexuality and later comes out as a lesbian while dealing with friendships, academics and other stress factors.

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

Eleanor is Devi and Fabiola’s best friend. She has a love for acting and has a quirky sense of fashion. She deals with abandonment issues after her mother left her to pursue acting when she was only seven years old.

Benjamin Norris as Trent Harrison

Trent is Paxton’s best friend and Eleanor’s boyfriend. He is a loyal buddy who enjoys video games and is earnest, silly as well as charming. Trent is a genuine friend who is always there to support Paxton through everything.

Michael Cimino as Ethan Morales

Ethan is a rebellious senior who is seen as a bad boy. He enjoys skating and is seen as quite a charming flirt. Devi dates Ethan for a short period.

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar

Mohan is Nalini’s husband and Devi’s father. He was an adventurous and enthusiastic man who loved his family which is why his death massively impacted not only his wife but also his daughter for many years after.

Megan Suri as Aneesa Qureshi

Aneesa is a student at Devi’s school and despite her traumatic past she is often seen as happy and positive. She also dated Ben for a brief period.

Niecy Nash-Betts as Dr. Jamie Ryan

Jamie is Devi’s therapist who is kind, caring and patient. She helps Devi get over the grief haunting her since her father died. Jamie is honest and does not hesitate to call Devi out or be honest with her about her thoughts.

Victoria Moroles as Margot Ramos

Margot is a free spirited art student who dates Ben and has a rivalry with Devi. She is creative and hopes to keep pursuing her romance with Ben.

Cocoa Brown as Principal Grubbs

Grubbs is the Principal of the school and is often tired of Devi being sent for disciplinarian action. She is reasonable but does not hesitate from doling out punishment. Grubbs is funny and annoyed by Devi and Ben’s feud.

Genneya Walton as Lindsay Thompson

Lindsay is the new AP Literature substitute teacher at school. She is young and cool while also being honest, respectful as well as straightforward. She briefly pursues Paxton romantically but the relationship fizzles out later.

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Manish Kulkarni

Manish is an English teacher who is friends with Devi and dating Kamala.

