The previous week of The Young and the Restless witnessed Claire going against Audra and taking matters into her own hands. Nate then confronted Audra about the truth while Phyllis was given an assignment by Cane. Billy questioned Adam and Chelsea’s motives while Daniel saw Tessa in a light.

The drama, the nostalgia, the romance and the suspense is about to be top notch in the coming weeks on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 25, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 25, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor turning the tables on Cane. He is known to be two steps ahead of his rivals at all times and it seems this time is no different. The patriarch of the Newman family keeps his cards close to his chest and knows how to confuse and test those against him.

Victor does not know how to lose and with Cane being his target apart from his never ending feud with the Abbott men, he is determined to come out on top. What new plan has Victor brewed and how will he turn tables on Cane? More importantly, how exactly will Cane respond to Victor’s moves?

On the other hand, Victor’s sons Nick and Adam put their differences aside to help their family. The two brothers have never gotten along and the way their personal life has often clashed hasn’t made it easier for them. But it seems like their love for their family has taken over their disagreements.

The two are teaming up and putting their feuds aside to help the family they love. They want to protect the rest of the Newmans, their family company and they have a shared love for their father Victor. But how long will this unreliable and shaky alliance last? Will Adam and Nick hold on for a while?

And then last but not the least, Lily interrogates Holden. She is often seen going around questioning people. Be it before the France trip or not that she has returned. Her latest target is Holden and she is very suspicious about him. Lily cannot help but think he is involved with Cane’s schemes.

When she asks him what he knows of Cane’s plans, he claims he knows nothing. Will she be able to get some intel out of him or will this be a failed attempt at interrogation? After all, Holden is not a fool and he has his own set of secrets kept under wraps. Stay tuned to know more details of it all.

