The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Cane tasking Phyllis with her first assignment. On the other hand, Nate forced Audra to come clean about what really happened in France during the tri despite her constant attempts to either evade the truth or keep the facts under wraps.

From confessions and damage control to big chances and latest plans, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 25, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor turning the tables on Cane. Is this going to be the beginning of their business war? Nick and Adam put their differences aside to help their family, but for how long? The brothers don’t get along for too long. Lily interrogates Holden. Is this about Cane?

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

When Cane reveals details about his time away from Genoa City, will this give viewers a glimpse of what he was up to all these years he was away? Will it help them see why he did what he did and why he returned now?

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Nate makes a confession to Devon. Is this related to Audra? On the other hand, Lily is reminded of her past with Cane. Will this nostalgia push her closer towards him and help their reconciliation? Meanwhile, Nick does damage control with Phyllis. What exactly is this about? Cane or Adam?

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Victor and Jack trade barbs over family matters. Nothing new considering their rivalry has been going on for decades. Kyle makes a bold move. Is this for Claire? Or is this somehow connected to Audra instead? Victoria worries about Claire’s future. Her daughter is going through it, after all.

Will she be able to help her navigate not just her relationship troubles with Kyle, the enmity with Audra, her bond with Holden but also losing Cole?

Friday, August 29, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Nikki making quite a big change at Chancellor. What could it be? Amanda returns home to a new assignment. Is she still on team Cane? Last but not the least, Billy tells Jack about Cane’s latest plan. Is he being honest or hiding certain aspects of it?

