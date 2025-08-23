John Cena Peacemaker Season 2 is already generating buzz among the audience. Fans love the first episode of this sequel film and the WWE star’s acting skills. However, as of now, only the initial episode of Season 2 is out, which makes the audience curious about when the makers will release the rest of the episodes. Here’s a look at the full schedule of Peacemaker Season 2.

Peacemaker Season 2 Full Release Schedule

The first season of Peacemaker has a total of eight episodes, and it is confirmed that the second season will have the same number of episodes. The James Gunn series is streaming on HBO Max internationally and on Jio Hotstar in India. Following the first episode, the audience has to wait for a few more days as the second episode is set to air on August 28, 2025. The second episode will be titled, A Man is Only as Good as His Bird.

Further, this will continue with episode 3 on September 4, 2025, with the name Another Rick up My Sleeve, as per Hindustan Times. Below is the complete schedule for Peacemaker Season 2 episodes, along with the names of the episodes.

It’s important to note that the titles of episodes 6, 7, and 8 have not yet been revealed. Overall, Peacemaker Season 2 will conclude on October 9, 2025, covering a duration of more than a month.

#Peacemaker Season 2 opening credits for your pleasure. pic.twitter.com/pTelwDJCMJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 22, 2025

Peacemaker Season 2: What To Expect From The Next Episodes

John Cena’s DC Universe heroic series is one of the most popular among the audience, and following the release of Superman’s rebooted version, it’s clear that James may not disappoint the viewers. In the remaining episode of Peacemaker Season 2, the audience may witness more significant development of Peacemaker.

Also, the story will be shaped according to the rebooted DC Universe. This is evident from Justice League getting swapped with Superman, Supergirl, and the Justice Gang. Additionally, the ending of Season 2 will indeed open doors for the third season of Peacemaker, as James Gunn seemingly has no plans to stop the expansion of the DCU, which is evident from his upcoming projects like Supergirl.

“It will literally be impossible to retcon the DCEU, they will have to do so much explaining” The first 5 minutes of Peacemaker season 2: pic.twitter.com/48eN6rgkXu — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) August 22, 2025

