The Great British Baking Show is back and better than ever. Collection 13 is set to premiere on Netflix next month, and fans in the US are excited to dive back into the world of baking, laughs, skill tests, tension, and fun. The upcoming edition is set to be exciting, and here’s what we know about it.

The Great British Baking Show Collection 13: Premiere Date, Judges & Hosts

The Great British Baking Show Collection 13 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 5, 2025. New episodes will air every Friday until the finale. It is to be noted that the show airs as The Great British Bake-Off in the UK, and this upcoming 16th season will air on September 2, 2025, over there.

Check out the US episode schedule below:

Episode 1: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Episode 2: September 12, 2025

September 12, 2025 Episode 3: September 19, 2025

September 19, 2025 Episode 4: September 26, 2025

September 26, 2025 Episode 5: October 3, 2025

October 3, 2025 Episode 6: October 10, 2025

October 10, 2025 Episode 7: October 17, 2025

October 17, 2025 Episode 8: October 24, 2025

October 24, 2025 Episode 9: October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 Episode 10: November 7, 2025

Each episode will be an hour long. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return as judges, and Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will be back as hosts. The 10 episodes will air weekly until the very end.

The Great British Baking Show Collection 13: What To Expect

According to the synopsis, “a brand new batch of talented amateur bakers from across the UK” are ready to compete and “take on the ultimate baking challenges, from showstopping celebration cakes to perfect pastries.” Each week, contestants will face challenges that test creativity, skill, and nerves.

The Great British Baking Show Collection 13: Contestants

Aaron is a 38-year-old senior systems architect from London. Hassan is a 30-year-old analytical research and development scientist from South Yorkshire. Iain is a 29-year-old software Engineer from Belfast. Jasmine is a 23-year-old medical student from London. Up next, Jessika is 32 years old.

She is a service designer from London. Leighton is a 59-year-old software manager from Surrey. Lesley is a 59-year-old hairdresser from Kent. Nadia is a 41-year-old hairdresser from Liverpool. Nataliia is a 32-year-old office assistant from East Yorkshire. Pui Man is a 51-year-old bridal designer from Essex.

Toby is a 29-year-old business development executive from Warwickshire. Lastly, Tom is a 31-year-old creative entrepreneur from London.

You can check out the trailer for The Great British Baking Show Collection 13 here:

