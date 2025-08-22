The previous episode of General Hospital saw Ava getting intriguing intel. On the other hand, Michael and Sonny got the upper hand when it came to Drew. Curtis was on the warpath thanks to Drew’s plotting. Molly realized her feelings for Cody. Lulu and Liesl rehashed the past.

The drama, the friction, the chaos, and the entertainment will be top-notch as the storylines wrap up and start anew. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 22, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 22, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Carly voice her concern to Brennan. Is this about her daughter Josslyn and her romance with Vaughn? She still doesn’t know that Brennan roped her into the WSB, and when the truth comes out, their relationship may not last. But what is this concern about?

On the other hand, Willow makes a big ask. What could this be about? Who is she pleading with now to suit her agenda? Is this about the kids, her work, or Michael and Drew? Then there’s Elizabeth, who encourages Kristina. Is this about the accident that involved Roc? Or something else?

Meanwhile, Cody wants to come clean. He may have been hired to flirt with Ava and get intel, but he seems done with the secrets. Will he tell her who hired him to get close to her? Why is he willing to ruin all the work that he has done? When Ava reveals she had an ulterior motive, what is it?

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Nina consults with Ric. She thought Drew was finally out of her daughter Willow’s life for good, but she was shocked to see them hugging each other. Has she actually forgiven all his lies and crimes? Or is this a ploy she is risking? Regardless, Nina wants none of this to happen at all.

She wants Drew far away from Willow and is tired of him constantly getting back into her daughter’s life. When Nina asks Ric for advice about a much bigger problem, will the two be able to connect something to get rid of Drew once and for all? Pascal catches Britt spying. How will she respond now?

Will she lie to save her secrets? Or will she find another way? Lastly, Josslyn refuses to give up on finding Britt. She was shocked to see her alive and will do whatever it takes to locate Britt once again.

