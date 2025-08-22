Emily in Paris remains one of the most widely talked about rom-com shows on Netflix. The series starring Lily Collins is set to premiere its fifth edition later this year and fans are hoping for Emily Cooper, the main protagonist to end up with Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini. But will she?

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming fifth season: the premiere date, cast details, and what to expect from the exciting edition.

Emily in Paris Season 5: Premiere Date & What To Expect

Season 5 of Emily in Paris will premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2025, right in time for Christmas and New Year. Darren Star, the show’s creator, told Tudum, “This season is a tale of two cities—Rome and Paris. Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level.”

He added, “From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us. Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris.” The goal was to stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places each season.

The marks wanted the show to have the ability to have a bigger footprint than just Paris. As for the characters, “Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to have a better work-life balance,” the showrunner explained the thought process.

“We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time,” Darren mused. When talking about Emily and Marcello’s relationship, he calls it a real spark and a real romantic connection.

But there’s also Gabriel who has had an on and off romance with Emily over the seasons. Towards the end of season four, he realized he wanted to fight for her. “Unfortunately, Gabriel has to deal with the repercussions of his choice,” Darren also teased about the path he will have to face now.

Emily in Paris Season 5: Returning & New Cast

Returning cast members include Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien, and there’s also Thalia Besson as Genevieve.

Joining them are Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Paul Forman as Nico, and Arnaud Binard as Laurent. As for the new additions, Bryan Greenberg essays Jake, an American who lives in Paris. Michèle Laroque is Yvette, an old friend of Sylvie. Minnie Driver is Princess Jane, a friend of Sylvie who got married into a royal family.

