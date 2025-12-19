Netflix drops Emily in Paris season 5 with Emily Cooper back in motion, trading Paris corners for Rome streets while keeping her heels, phone, and career stakes high. Lily Collins returns as the Chicago marketing executive now leading the Rome branch of Agence Grateau.

The show wastes no time pushing her into new work pressure and messy romance, with one bold decision at work going wrong and leaving emotional and career damage behind. Emily leans into her French habits to steady herself, but a serious secret threatens one of her closest bonds.

Emily In Paris Season 5 Rotten Tomatoes Score

The critics, though, did not clap as hard this time. Emily in Paris season 5 opened with a 56% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest the series has seen so far. However, it has since recouped to 67% from 12 reviews, and it may still improve. There is no audience score yet, since the season has only just premiered on Netflix. It remains low compared to Season 4, which is the highest-rated, with a 68% critic rating.

Emily in Paris Season 5 Cast Adds New Faces To Returning Favorites

The cast stays packed. Alongside Lily Collins are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Arnaud Binard, Kevin Dias, Jin Xuan Mao, Paul Forman, Eugenio Franceschini, and Thalia Besson. Season 5 also adds Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque to the mix.

Emily in Paris Season 5 Reviews Highlight Mixed Critical Response

The critics remain split in a familiar pattern. Some praise the glossy travel feel, fashion moments, and romance that continue to deliver an easy escape. Others argue the storytelling shows signs of fatigue, offering smaller rewards than earlier seasons and doing little to pull in new viewers.

The detractors sound louder than before, calling the season empty and overly commercial comfort TV that repeats itself. Even the added touch of self-aware camp struggles to lift the weight entirely. Still, many reviewers agree that longtime fans will likely binge season 5 the same way they did before, Rome setting and all.

