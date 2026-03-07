Hey Balwanth, starring Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, and Naresh, had a chance to succeed at the Indian box office but it failed to do so. Released amid minimal expectations, the film had a slow start but received decent feedback, suggesting it would garner reasonable numbers in the long run. Unfortunately, it couldn’t generate the required momentum and eventually turned into a losing affair. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

How much did Hey Balwanth earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

The Telugu comedy drama entered its third week on a dismal note. On the third Friday, day 15, it earned just 2 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 5.36 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 6.32 crore gross. With no fuel left in the tank, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of 5.45-5.5 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 4.74 crore

Week 2 – 60 lakh

Day 15 – 2 lakh

Total – 5.36 crore

Box office verdict of Hey Balwanth

Hey Balwanth was reportedly made at a budget of just 9 crore, and against this cost, it earned only 5.36 crore net. So, in 15 days, the film recovered only 59.56% of the budget and is suffering a deficit of 3.64 crore or 40.44%. With an expected closing ROI of 60.55-61.11%, the film has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 5.36 crore

Recovery – 59.56%

Deficit – 3.64 crore

Deficit% – 40.44%

Verdict – Losing

More about the film

Hey Balwanth is directed by Gopi Atchara and produced by B. Narendra Reddy under the banner of Trishul Visionary Studios. It also stars Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Sudharshan, Harsha Vardhan, and Annapurna. The film was theatrically released on February 20.

For those who aren’t aware, the film was initially titled Hey Bhagawan, but was later changed at the request of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), as the board felt it would hurt religious sentiments.

