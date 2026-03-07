Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is one of the highly anticipated Indian films. Scheduled to release next year, the film has already built strong buzz on the ground level, and box-office enthusiasts are predicting wild numbers worldwide. Amid this, the film has made history in the overseas market, enjoying a crazy offer from a leading distribution company.

The biggest selling point of the upcoming magnum opus is, of course, SS Rajamouli. Apart from the Indian market, the filmmaker has also established himself as a brand overseas with Baahubali 2 and RRR. Especially after the critical and commercial success of RRR, Rajamouli has emerged as a big force internationally, and it won’t be a surprise if his next makes insane records during its theatrical run.

Varanasi offered a historic sum for overseas rights

RRR grossed over 300 crore internationally, so it’s obvious that Varanasi will fetch some really big offers from distributors. As per Track Tollywood’s report, the upcoming magnum opus has been offered a historic sum of 160 crore for the overseas theatrical rights across all Indian languages. The deal has been offered by Phars Films, one of the leading distributors of South Indian films internationally.

The amount of 160 crore is historic and has never been offered before for an Indian film. It is further learned that the makers of Varanasi haven’t sealed the deal yet, as they expect a higher price after the film’s promotions start in full swing.

Expected breakeven is much above 300 crore gross

Even if we consider the amount of 160 crore to be final, the film will need to perform extremely well to achieve breakeven. With theatrical rights valued at 160 crore, it will need to earn 350-380 crore gross at the overseas box office to achieve breakeven. If the content turns out to be good, it could be achieved comfortably. However, for high returns, the film must enjoy an extraordinary word of mouth.

