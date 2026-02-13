After the Baahubali franchise and RRR, SS Rajamouli is all set to make a return with his much-awaited Varanasi. In the past, we have witnessed Prabhas, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan giving their best shots under the director Rajamouli, and now the excitement is at its peak to see Mahesh Babu storm the big screen. The highly anticipated magnum opus has been mounted on an insane budget, putting it under a big pressure to score massively at the Indian box office.

The epic action-adventure film has been in the making for a long time, and there’s genuine buzz on the ground level. Rajamouli is a brand in himself, and since he is known for visual spectacles, movie buffs are excited. The first glimpse of the film was dropped two months ago, and as expected, it broke the internet. This has pushed the pre-release buzz to the next level.

How much does Varanasi need to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office?

Scheduled to release on April 7, Varanasi is expected to register an earth-shattering start at the Indian box office, with even 150 crore net looking a comfortable target on day 1. However, the film needs more than just a big start, given its massive budget. According to Variety, the upcoming magnum opus is being made for $150 million, which sounds unreal.

In Indian rupees, as per the current currency rate, Varanasi carries a budget of 1359 crore. Against this cost, the SS Rajamouli directorial must make a mammoth 1359 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone.

It’s a challenging but achievable target!

Scoring 1359 crore net is definitely challenging, but it’s not impossible. In the past, two movies, Baahubali 2 (1031 crore) and Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore), have earned over 1000 crore net in India, with a massive contribution from the Hindi market. Even the Mahesh Babu starrer has the potential to fetch historic collections if word of mouth is strong. It draws on Hindu mythology, making it appealing to a broader section of the Hindi-speaking audience.

